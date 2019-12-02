South Africa: The Week Ahead - Parliament Wraps Up for 2019

analysis

It's a week of farewells and loose ends... The constituency period beckons, with MPs due to depart at the end of the week and return to Parliament next year. But a fair amount of work will be done before they go and there is plenty of opportunity for excitement.

Most of the significant business is in the main chambers where the agendas are (mostly) complementary.

In the National Assembly, a major point of interest is Tuesday's debate on 16 Days of Activism for no violence against women and children under the theme "Enough is enough - 365 days to end Gender-Based Violence".

On the same day, select ministers in the economics cluster will appear for their regular Question Time session. They will be probed on a range of matters.

View the questions here.

Beyond this, MPs will consider the Third Report of National Assembly Rules Committee as well as a request from the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans to make an additional technical amendment to the proposed Defence Amendment Bill.

