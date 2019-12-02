South Africa: Another Cape Town Woman Attacked By Brick and Stone Throw On N1

2 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

Another motorist has been attacked by people throwing bricks and stones at cars on the N1 in Cape Town, days after a school teacher from Paarl was killed when a brick was thrown at her, Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said on Monday.

"While the attacks which took place on the N1 appear to be isolated incidences, it is of great concern that residents risk having stones thrown through their window whilst driving home or to their place of work, whether on the N1 or N2," said Fritz.

"No one should feel unsafe when driving," said Fritz.

This was after a woman's car was stoned along the N1 near the M5 Koeberg turn-off around 03:00 on Saturday.

IOL reported that the victim, Karla Etzebeth, a relative of Spingbok player Eben Etzebeth, saw stones in the road and, while thinking it was odd, drove around them.

Then more than four men appeared and threw rocks at her car. She managed to reverse and got away from them.

In the meantime, New Orleans Secondary School in Paarl is planning a memorial service on Wednesday for teacher Michelle Pietersen who was killed when she was hit with a brick while travelling with her husband last Thursday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Siyabulelo Malo said the 58-year-old woman and her husband were travelling from Cape Town back to Paarl when she was hit.

"Both victims were treated on the scene and the 58-year-old female was declared dead due to the injuries she sustained."

Police are investigating a case of murder, and are yet to make and arrest, but ask that anybody with information call Paarl police or alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

On the New Orleans Secondary School's Facebook page, the incident was described as a "tragic and unnecessary violent act"."This is such a sad day for us as a New Orleans family to inform you of the passing of a beloved friend, colleague and beloved teacher, Mrs Michele Pietersen," the post read.

Malo said they did not have a record of the attack on Etzebeth, based on the information provided by News24. They, however, said they would be able to give more information if provided with a CAS number.

Comment from Etzebeth will be added when it is received.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.