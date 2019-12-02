South Africa: Another Cape Town Woman Attacked By Brick and Stone Throw On N1

Another motorist has been attacked by people throwing bricks and stones at cars on the N1 in Cape Town, days after a school teacher from Paarl was killed when a brick was thrown at her, Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said on Monday.

"While the attacks which took place on the N1 appear to be isolated incidences, it is of great concern that residents risk having stones thrown through their window whilst driving home or to their place of work, whether on the N1 or N2," said Fritz.

"No one should feel unsafe when driving," said Fritz.

This was after a woman's car was stoned along the N1 near the M5 Koeberg turn-off around 03:00 on Saturday.

IOL reported that the victim, Karla Etzebeth, a relative of Spingbok player Eben Etzebeth, saw stones in the road and, while thinking it was odd, drove around them.

Then more than four men appeared and threw rocks at her car. She managed to reverse and got away from them.

In the meantime, New Orleans Secondary School in Paarl is planning a memorial service on Wednesday for teacher Michelle Pietersen who was killed when she was hit with a brick while travelling with her husband last Thursday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Siyabulelo Malo said the 58-year-old woman and her husband were travelling from Cape Town back to Paarl when she was hit.

"Both victims were treated on the scene and the 58-year-old female was declared dead due to the injuries she sustained."

Police are investigating a case of murder, and are yet to make and arrest, but ask that anybody with information call Paarl police or alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

On the New Orleans Secondary School's Facebook page, the incident was described as a "tragic and unnecessary violent act"."This is such a sad day for us as a New Orleans family to inform you of the passing of a beloved friend, colleague and beloved teacher, Mrs Michele Pietersen," the post read.

Malo said they did not have a record of the attack on Etzebeth, based on the information provided by News24. They, however, said they would be able to give more information if provided with a CAS number.

Comment from Etzebeth will be added when it is received.

Source: News24