Uganda: Court Releases List of Corrupt Government Officials

At least 100 people have been convicted for corruption and ordered to return more than Shs70b they stole from government and private companies in the last 10 years since the Anti-Corruption Court was created, Daily Monitor has learnt.

However, out of the Shs70b, records show that the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has so far managed to recover only Shs1b.

The records also indicate that since 2010, the court has issued compensation orders in 100 case files of which 27 have been followed up.

One of the compensation cases involved three former top officials of the Ministry of Public Service where court convicted them for various corruption offences and ordered them to jointly compensate government with Shs50b.

The officials included Jimmy Lwamafa (ex-permanent secretary), Christopher Obey, (former principal accountant in the Pensions Department) and Stephen Kiwanuka (former director for research and development).

They were convicted of fraudulent budgeting of Shs88.2b as civil servants' contribution to National Social Security Fund (NSSF) knowing that public servants are exempted from contributing to the Fund.

The money has not been recovered.

Explaining why the recovery rate is still very low, Ms Jane Okuo Kajuga, the DPP spokesperson, yesterday said most of the compensatory cases are still on appeal and that orders to execute them have since been stayed.

"The reason why we are having a low asset recovery process is because most of the convicts have since appealed their sentences and have even gone ahead to secure stay of execution of orders. You find that most of the cases involving huge compensation orders such as the pension scam, bicycle scam and the Geoffrey Kazinda cases are still on appeal," Ms Kajuga said.

In a related development, President Museveni will hold a walk on Wednesday to join heads of various anti-corruption agencies to mark the global anti-corruption week.

The focus of the walk will be to highlight the gains the country has made in fighting corruption and announce government plans to stamp out the crime.

The walk, which will start at 8am from Constitution Square to Kololo Independence Grounds will be held under the theme; "A corruption free Uganda: It Starts With Me."

It will be part of Uganda's participation in the global recognition of the anti-corruption week.

Some of the compensation cases in the last 10 years

Uganda Vs Malekane Mukwaya & 4 others: Convicted and sentenced to 4 years ordered to refund URA Shs60m

Uganda Vs Birefe Sarah: Convicted ordered to refund $2,000

Uganda Vs Namaganda B.Catherine: Convicted and sentenced to 3 years ordered to refund URA Shs44m

Uganda Vs Mugenyi Moses: Convicted ordered to refund Shs10m.

Uganda Vs Chebet Wilfred: Convicted ordered to refund Shs2.9m

Uganda Vs Birungi Florence: Convicted ordered to refund Shs8.4m

Uganda Vs Balikoowa Nixon & Anor: Both accused persons Convicted and sentenced to 7 years ordered for compensation as follows:

A1-Shs3.3b, A2- 4 Shs3.3b

Uganda Vs Kasangaki Benard 2 ORS: A1 & A2 convicted and sentenced to 3 years ordered to refund Shs3m.

Uganda Vs Ajal Ambrose:Convicted and sentenced to 3 years ordered to refund URA Shs44m.

Uganda Vs Wamala Nathan:Convicted on his own plea of guilt & sentenced to 3 years in total of all counts and compensate Nkozi Shs63m.

Uganda Vs Odongo Christopher:Convicted and sentenced to 36 Months ordered to refund Shs118.4m

SC-151-2010

Uganda Vs Madrwa Sunday & 2 ORS: Convicted and sentenced to 2 years ordered to refund solar panels 21-March-2012

SC-167-2010

Uganda Vs Kaawe Keneth: Convicted and sentenced to 8 Months ordered to refund Shs50,000

Uganda Vs Mukalere Thomas & 2 others A3 Convicted on his own plea of guilt & ordered refund UGX 97,744,250/=

Uganda Vs Mugenyi Moses: Convicted and sentenced to 6 Months or refund the money embezzled

Uganda Vs Kimeza Jeremiah & 6 Others: Convicted and sentenced to 2years and barred to work for 10 years & ordered refund Shs10m.

Uganda Vs Mukose David Male: Convicted and sentenced to Count1 of Embezzlement to 4 years imprisonment

Count2 of abuse of office to 4 years. Both to run concurrently, ordered to refund Shs55.4m

Uganda Vs Johnson Opolot & Anor Convicted and sentenced , A1 to 10 Months, A2 to refund the money embezzled 27-Jan-2012

Uganda Vs A1 Gahafu Petero Gasumani & Aor Convicted and sentenced to 3 years imprisonment and ordered to refund the embezzled funds 27-Jan-2012

Uganda Vs Tumusiime Abiaz Convicted and sentenced to fine Shs4.8m or in default 3 years imprisonment and ordered to refund Shs70m

Uganda Vs Tumusiime Abiaz Convicted on his own plea of guilt, sentenced to a fine of Shs3m and ordered refund Shs10.7m.

Uganda Vs Bantu Zablon Convicted and sentenced to 3 years imprisonment and ordered to refund the embezzled funds Shs41.8m

Uganda Vs Komakech Santo & 7 others Convicted and sentenced

A1 & A2 3 Years or Shs6m fine and ordered for compensation as follows: A1- Shs13m, A2- Shs17m, A3 Shs19m.

Uganda Vs Lajja Sam & 3 others Convicted and sentenced ordered for compensation as follows: A1-Shs6m, A2-Shs2.4m, A3 Shs700,000, A4 Shs3.3m

Uganda Vs Ofwono Paul & 3 others Convicted and sentenced

ordered for compensation as follows: A2- Shs130m ,A3- Shs45m,A1 Shs500,000

Uganda Vs Turikumwe Ezekiel Wycliffe Convicted and sentenced to 4years ordered to refund UGX Shs3.8m

Uganda Vs Mutahinduka Brian Convicted & sentenced to 12 Months and compensate the complainant Shs5.2m

Uganda Vs Ra 67586 Sgt. Kitaka Asuman Ct 2 acquitted accused to compensate M/S Ocen Freight (EA) LTD $199,617

Uganda Vs Waako Rogers Convicted and sentenced to 5 years ordered to refund UGX Shs31m

Uganda Vs Igaga Basalirwa Racheal Convicted and sentenced and ordered to refund UMEME Shs50m

Uganda Vs Birungi Jamilah Convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of Shs1.5b or 2 years ordered to refund Shs12.6m

Uganda Vs Dr.Omayo Charles Convicted and sentenced to 27 Months ordered to refund Shs243m

Uganda Vs Ebolu Lazarus Convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of Shs20m or ordered to refund Shs7.5m

Uganda Vs Nakato Maria & Another Convicted and sentenced to a fine of Shs9.5m or 2 years imprisonment on count 1 and ordered to refund Shs41.7m

Uganda Vs Guma Shellah A1.Convicted and sentenced to a fine of Shs2m or 7 Years in default and ordered to refund Shs7.2m

Uganda Vs Bernard Davis Wambi wandera Convicted and sentenced to a fine of Shs6.5m or 2 Years imprisonment and ordered to refund Shs98.6m

Uganda Vs Sanyu Venessa Convicted and sentenced to a fine of Shs2.5m or 12 months imprisonment and ordered to refund Shs21.5m

Uganda Vs Nankya Hanifa Convicted and sentenced to a fine of Shs6m or 5 years imprisonment and ordered to refund Shs1m

Uganda Vs Nagudi Scovia Convicted and sentenced to a fine Shs2.5m or in default 16 months imprisonment and ordered to refund Shs35.9m

Uganda Vs Rusezera Kato Patrick Convicted and sentenced to a non custodial sentence of 5 years imprisonment on count 1, 2 years imprisonment on each count 2 up to 43 for the offence of forgery all sentence to run concurrently and ordered to compensate COFCAWE Shs3m

Uganda Vs Beinomugisha Innocent Convicted on all counts & sentenced to pay a fine Shs4m or 2 years imprisonment and compensate the complainant Bank Shs35m

Uganda Vs Mukibi Michael Convicted and sentenced to fine Shs2m or in default 1 year imprisonment and ordered to refund Shs20m to former employer MTN within 2 years 18-03-2015

Uganda Vs Lubowa Micheal Convicted and sentenced to fine 7 Million Shillings or in default 14 years imprisonment and ordered to refund Shs43m

Uganda Vs Kalumba Charles & 2 others Convicted and sentenced and ordered to refund the bank Shs300m with interest rate of 40% per annum from the time he withdrew the money until pay it in full 15-01-2015

Uganda Vs Atusasire Ivan & Anor Convicted on all counts & sentenced to 7 years and ordered to refund Tukwanise devt ASSOC LTD Shs23.5m

Uganda Vs Kazinda Geofrey 3 Others Convicted & sentenced and compensate government Shs360.2m

Uganda (Dpp) Vs Nandalla Michael Convicted and sentenced to fine Shs4.8m or 4 years imprisonment and ordered to refund Shs101.5m

Uganda Vs Okori Henry Okumu & 3 Others A1. Convicted and sentenced t 2 years and ordered to compensate the State Shs30m, A2 Convicted and sentenced to 3 years and ordered to compensate the State Shs20m.

A3 Convicted and sentenced t 4 years and ordered to compensate the State Shs150m

Uganda Vs Lwamafa Jimmy & 2 others Convicted on all counts & sentenced and ordered that the convicts jointly compensate the government Shs50m

Uganda (DPP) Vs Kaggwa Moses Convicted on all counts & sentenced to pay a fine of Shs4m or 2 years imprisonment and compensate the complainant Knight frank Shs33.8m

Uganda Vs Akullu Kate Patience Convicted and sentenced to 3years imprisonment

Uganda Vs Nakanga Regina Kiguli Convicted on her own plea of guilt & sentenced to a fine of Shs4m or 5 years imprisonment and compensate DTB Bank Shs63.2m and government Shs4m.

Uganda (DPP)Vs Odele Patrick Convicted and sentenced to 16year imprisonment and ordered to use bail money as part of compensation

Uganda

(IGG) Vs Turyabahika Sephats Convicted and sentenced to a fine of Shs5m or in default 5 year imprisonment

Uganda

(Dpp) Vs mApoko Flavia Sealter Convicted and sentenced to fine Shs1m and ordered to refund Shs6.5m

Uganda

(Dpp) Vs Asiimwe Gordon Completed and sentenced 3year imprisonment and ordered to refund Shs15.5m to forrmer employer MTN within 2 years

Uganda (Dpp) Vs Nandalla Michael Convicted and sentenced to fine Shs4.8m or in default 4- year imprisonment and ordered to refund Shs101.5m

Uganda (DPP)Vs Agaba Patricia Ruhinda Convicted on own plea of guilt & sentenced to a fine Shs1.5m and refund Shs10m

Uganda (DPP)Vs Ntambirweki Elisa James Convicted and sentenced to 1 years imprisonment and ordered to refund Shs16m Lwamagwa Twesitule Sacco

Uganda (DPP)Vs Allen Balungi Walusimbi Convicted and sentenced to fine Shs2.5m or in default 1 year imprisonment and ordered to refund Shs31.3m

Uganda (DPP)Vs Mpyangu Hakim Convicted and sentenced to 23 months and ordered to compensate Shs62.6m

Uganda (DPP) Vs Muhoozi Robert & Another A1. Convicted and sentenced t 5 years and ordered to pay a fine of Shs7.2m, A2.Convicted and sentenced t 5 years and ordered to pay a fine of Shs7.2m and ordered each accused to compensate the bank Shs25m

Uganda (URA)Vs Mutatina Julius Convicted and sentenced and ordered to compensate Shs14m to URA

Uganda (DPP) Vs Lumu Cissy & Luleba Charles A1. Convicted and sentenced to compensate 11,494,000/= or serve 1 year

A2.Convicted and sentenced to compensate 9,940,000/= or serve 1 year 06-01-2017

Uganda (DPP)Vs Ahebwa Doreen Convicted on own plea of guilt & sentenced to a fine of Shs3m or 6 months imprisonment and compensate the bank Shs72m

Uganda (DPP)Vs Rita Kabasindi Wamara Convicted and sentenced to 2 year imprisonment and ordered to refund Shs248m

Uganda (IGG) Vs Asiimwe Joseline & 2 Others Convicted and sentenced to 2 year imprisonment and ordered to refund Shs150m

Uganda (DPP)Vs Kyogabirwe Jacentah Convicted and sentenced and ordered for a compensation 18-07-2018

Uganda (DPP) Vs Namayanja Rose & anor Convicted and sentenced to fine 2 Million Shillings or in default 1 year imprisonment and ordered to compensate 20 Million Shillings to the school within 1year

Uganda (DPP)Vs Akampumuza Edwin Bekunda Convicted and sentenced to a fine of Shs9m or in default 7year imprisonment and ordered to refund Sh20m to former employer MTN within 2 years.