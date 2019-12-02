Mozambique: Agreement Between Gorongosa Park and Nespresso

2 December 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique's Gorongosa National Park and the company Nespresso have signed a memorandum of understanding in order to promote the coffee industry in Gorongosa.

The National Park has been successfully persuading local farmers to plant coffee seedlings on the slopes of Mount Gorongosa since 2015.

According to a Monday press release from the park, at first 15,000 seedlings were planted alongside native trees to support rain forest reforestation. Today, farmers on Mount Gorongosa are planning 200,000 coffee seedlings and 50,000 rain forest trees a year.

The income from coffee, the release says, "enables local workers to put food on their tables and send their children to school, all while supporting the surrounding ecosystem".

"100 per cent of the Gorongosa coffee profits go back to Gorongosa National Park and its people", says the release. "Every bag of coffee directly supports the mission to serve Gorongosa National Park and the communities that surround it".

The memorandum of understanding aims to include Mozambique in Nespresso's "Reviving Coffees" programme.

The objective of this programme is to revive high quality coffee production in regions where it was under threat, and improving quality and increasing volume crop after crop.

"The Reviving Coffees platform", says the release, "aims to create shared value and to be inclusive, by supporting development in local communities, and increasing income, livelihoods and resilience to climate change".

"Procuring these coffees every year, and allowing production to grow and the communities to prosper is part of the impact Nespresso expects to see through collaboration with Gorongosa National Park", it added.

NESPRESSO was founded in 1986 to target "high-end" coffee consumers through development of a unique single portion expresso extraction system. NESPRESSO says its vision is to be the "Icon of Perfect Coffee Worldwide", and one of its main challenges is to ensure the long-term supply of high quality coffee into the future.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Business
Southern Africa
Company
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.