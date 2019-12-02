Mozambique: Agreement Between Gorongosa Park and Nespresso

Maputo — Mozambique's Gorongosa National Park and the company Nespresso have signed a memorandum of understanding in order to promote the coffee industry in Gorongosa.

The National Park has been successfully persuading local farmers to plant coffee seedlings on the slopes of Mount Gorongosa since 2015.

According to a Monday press release from the park, at first 15,000 seedlings were planted alongside native trees to support rain forest reforestation. Today, farmers on Mount Gorongosa are planning 200,000 coffee seedlings and 50,000 rain forest trees a year.

The income from coffee, the release says, "enables local workers to put food on their tables and send their children to school, all while supporting the surrounding ecosystem".

"100 per cent of the Gorongosa coffee profits go back to Gorongosa National Park and its people", says the release. "Every bag of coffee directly supports the mission to serve Gorongosa National Park and the communities that surround it".

The memorandum of understanding aims to include Mozambique in Nespresso's "Reviving Coffees" programme.

The objective of this programme is to revive high quality coffee production in regions where it was under threat, and improving quality and increasing volume crop after crop.

"The Reviving Coffees platform", says the release, "aims to create shared value and to be inclusive, by supporting development in local communities, and increasing income, livelihoods and resilience to climate change".

"Procuring these coffees every year, and allowing production to grow and the communities to prosper is part of the impact Nespresso expects to see through collaboration with Gorongosa National Park", it added.

NESPRESSO was founded in 1986 to target "high-end" coffee consumers through development of a unique single portion expresso extraction system. NESPRESSO says its vision is to be the "Icon of Perfect Coffee Worldwide", and one of its main challenges is to ensure the long-term supply of high quality coffee into the future.