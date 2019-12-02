Mozambique: South African Sugar Giant Accused of Malpractice

2 December 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The problems facing the Mozambican sugar industry appear to arise in part from alleged malpractice inside the South African company Tongaat Hulett.

Tongaat Hulett is the dominant shareholder in two of Mozambique's four functioning sugar mills - it owns 88 per cent of the Xinavane sugar company, in Maputo province, and 85 per cent of the Mafambisse company in the central province of Sofala.

An investigation by the PriceWaterhouse Coopers (PwC) auditing company into Tongaat Hulett, reported by the Bloomberg agency, found that a group of at least 10 senior executives at the company used accounting methods that led to profits and certain assets being overstated.

The PwC report, Bloomberg said, "found the company recognised revenue too early from land sales between fiscal 2013 and 2019 and overstated the value of cane assets and of sugar sales in Zimbabwe". PwC also pointed to governance failures and a "culture of deference" that contributed to the financial misstatements.

"It soon became clear that, over and above the operational difficulties facing Tongaat Hulett, there was insufficient internal accountability, governance and financial oversight," according to a six page summary of the report.

Among those named in the report is the former Tongaat Hulett Chief Executive Officer, Peter Staude, who had led the company for 16 years.

The Tongaat Hulett board is now considering taking legal action against those named in the PwC report, in order to recover bonuses and other benefits paid to them, and to have them declared "delinquent directors".

The board is working with the South African National Prosecuting Authority, and will contact the equivalent bodies in Mozambique and Zimbabwe, where some of the malpractice is believed to have taken place.

A new CEO, Gavin Hudson, was appointed in February, and he initiated the PwC investigation. By that time it was already clear that the financial statements for the year up to the end of March 2018 were not reliable.

When those statements are rewritten, they are expected to show a reduction in the company's equity of between 3.5 and 4.5 billion rands (between 239 and 307 million US dollars).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.