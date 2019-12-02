Namibia: Geingob Congratulates Tanzania, Mauritius PM

29 November 2019
New Era (Windhoek)

Windhoek — President Hage Geingob yesterday extended congratulations to SADC chair and president John Magufuli ahead of the 58th anniversary of the United Republic of Tanzania.

"In Namibia, we cherish the excellent relations we share with Tanzania back to the years of the our long bitter struggle for freedom and independence.

The long lasting friendship, solidarity and common heritage between our peoples and countries continues to grow from strength to strength as evident by Your Excellency's much welcomed state visit to Namibia earlier this year," said Geingob.

"Indeed, I have no doubt that we will continue to consolidate and further strengthen our bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of our peoples." President Geingob also congratulated newly re-elected prime minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth.

"Your Excellency, Namibia and Mauritius share excellent relations and I am confident that these ties will continue to grow from strength to strength under your stewardship," he said.

"I wish to reaffirm our government's commitment towards further strengthening the bilateral relations and cooperation between our countries. I therefore look forward to working with you and indeed, assure you of my full support on all issues of mutual interest."

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
East Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Tanzania
Mauritius
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.