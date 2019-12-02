Tanzania: Indian Envoy Calls for Solid Indo-African Cooperation

2 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abela Msikula

INDIAN High Commissioner in Tanzania Mr Sanjiv Kohli has urged a deepened allround cooperation between India, Tanzania and other African countries.

Mr Kohli said India and African countries should give serious considerations on ways to cooperate, learn and support each other for the sake of effective realisation of the immense potentials from their people.

He made the call recently in Dar es Salaam during the celebrations of the 70th Anniversary of adaptation of Indian Constitution.

He stressed that coming from the same background of colonialism and later sharing the struggles against neocolonialism, India and Africa need to come together and talk freely about issues of democracy, good governance and human rights --which are core goals of independence and liberation struggles.

"India's attitude towards its general relations with Africa since independence has been formed by principles of South-South Cooperation such as respect for state sovereignty, non-interference, mutual benefits, equality, and shared prosperity," said High Commissioner, Kohli.

"Through these principles, India became a pillar of the third world countries aspirations from liberation struggles to economic freedom," the envoy added.

He said through the Non- Aligned Movement, India exerted considerable political and ideological influence in Africa as a role model and a leader.

"This great country serves as an unparalleled inspiration to the democratic aspirations of the majority of developing countries and especially those of African Continent," he noted.

Honouring the event, former Prime Minister, Mr Mizengo Pinda said it was indisputable fact that, among other things, the constitution of India allowed the Asian nation to champion for the liberation of other Asian and African countries, including Tanzania.

He added that African countries will always cherish the role played by the late Jawaharlal Nehru in collaboration with other African leaders like the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, Kwame Nkrumah, Gamal Nasser and other political activists across the world.

He said such people were outstanding figures behind the formation of Non- Aligned movement, which not only

became an important factor in changing the balance of power within the United Nations but also remained to be an organisation that reflected the common concerns of the global South.

"Indeed, the current trends of economic interdependence have amplified the bilateral relations between India and Tanzania ranging from trade, education, agriculture, water, information and communication technology, tourism and health sector," stated Mr Pinda.

He assured the Indian High Commissioner that Tanzania attaches the highest importance to its relationship with India and remains committed to strengthening it for mutual benefits.

Read the original article on Daily News.

