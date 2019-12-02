Tanzania: Bank Donates Sanitary Pads to Schools in Shinyanga

EXIM Bank Tanzania yesterday donated some sanitary pads packets to 2,400 students in some Secondary and Primary Schools in Shinyanga Region in its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme dubbed 'Exim Cares.'

Addressing the students at the Schools' premises, Exim Bank Shinyanga Branch Manager, Ms Sarah Paul said they introduced the initiative in a bid to help girl-child continue with her studies during her menstruation period without missing classes, adding: "We want a situation where a student is provided with pads for protection and encourage zero stigmas towards menstrual health in schools."

She further noted that through the initiative, the bank will extend the same assistance to a number of schools in other regions including Tabora and Iringa.

"Exim Bank finds pleasure in being involved in any community project, and one of our beliefs is to make a positive impact in the community, we have therefore, decided to come with the initiative to help a girl-child with these reusable sanitary pads.

"And we take note of the fact that this is a recurring need for the young girls and that's why we felt it was prudent for the pads to be the ones which are reusable.

We believe this will go long way in helping them during their periods," said the Branch Manager.

The schools that benefited from the support included Istiqaama Islamic Secondary School, Mwenge Primary School, Mapinduzi Primary School, Jomu Primary School, Ibadhi Primary School as well as the Agape AIDS Control Programme in the region.

Expounding, she further said: "Exim Bank is fully committed to ensuring that Tanzanian youth receive education, as such when faced with the plight of young girls being unable to attend classes due to lack of sanitary towels, the bank feels touched and must actively be involved and provide much needed resources.

"While giving his thanks remarks, the Istiqaama Islamic Secondary School Head teacher, Mr Mbaraka Songoro thanked the bank for the unique approach it has to ensure girl-child misses no lesson during her menstrual cycles. "This is a noble and commendable work the bank has shown to the students.

We as a school, see this as a restoration of dignity to the recipients as well as the community at large. This gesture will restore dignity in the girl-child and it will also provide a good learning environment to study during their periods," he added.

Mr Songoro said many girls lacking pads have been finding it hard to concentrate in studies during their menstruation periods, but with the alms, even their parents would be relived.