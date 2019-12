Kumamoto — Angola's national senior women handball team Monday lost to Netherland 28-35 in the second round of group A of the World Cup underway in Kumamoto, Japan.

Angola, who conceded the second defeat, were losing 12-17 in the first half.

Azenaide Carlos was the best scorer with 9 goals, amongst the national squad.

In their debut game on Saturday, the African champions lost to Serbia 25-32.