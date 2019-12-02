Angola: Motorcycling - Angola Becomes Fim Member

Luanda — Angola has become member of the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) since Saturday, as ruled by the organisation's General Assembly held in the principality of Monaco.

This was confirmed Sunday by the president of the Angolan Motor Sports Federation (FADM), Ramiro Barreira, who attended the event.

Speaking to National Radio's Radio 5 sports channel on Sunday, the official said the move will allow new skills for the sport in the country.

He pointed mainly to the improvement and creation of circuits, training of inspectors and commissioners.

The country applied for FIM membership in December 2018 during the Rector's Congress held in Sochi, Russia.