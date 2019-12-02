Kenya: Masoud Juma Apologises to Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards Fans

2 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Masoud Juma appears to have enlisted the services of a professional consultant as he embarks on a journey to repair what has been a controversial image of himself.

Over the weekend, the Harambee Stars forward came out and publicly apologized to both Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards supporters following what he termed was a 'misunderstanding' that happened a while back.

"A day like this two years ago I had a misunderstanding with fans especially from Gor Mahia and AFC (Leopards). It was a bad show for sure but nothing has lost. Today, I just want to ask for their forgiveness from the bottom of my heart. It happens in football," ," Masoud wrote on his official Facebook page.

The former Kariobangi Sharks player once blasted fans of these two popular teams, telling them he would never consider 'playing for them' in a statement that clearly soured relations between the two parties.

Separately, Juma has struggled on the pitch since quitting Sharks after winning the top scorer's gong in 2017.

Since then, he has turned out for four teams namely South Africa's Cape Town City, Dibba El Fujairah (UAE), Al Nasr (Libya) and JS Kabyile (Algeria) but without notable success.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

