Namibia: HE Dr Hage Geingob 2019 Election Victory Speech

Windhoek — Speech by His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia and the SWAPO Party, following victory in the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly Elections



Fellow Namibians, On November 27, you chose to exercise your constitutional right to vote and thereby ensured that your collective voices were heard through the ballot. You, the people of Namibia, the ultimate sovereigns, have made your voices heard. Not only have you decided on who shall govern on your behalf for the next five years, but by holding hands as brothers and sisters and engaging in peaceful, free and fair elections, you have sent a message to the nation, to the region, to the continent and the world. That message is that Namibian democracy is well and truly alive, mature and here to stay. Therefore, our Namibian House remains intact and more vibrant than ever.

I am truly humbled by the fact that you have re-elected me as your president, giving me another five years to bring the nation closer to the ultimate goal of shared prosperity. I thank God for having given me the health, strength and wisdom over the past five years and pray that through His grace, I will be able to maintain the same vigour and enthusiasm during my second term in office. I would like to thank the Churches and Faith Based Organisations for their prayers and spiritual support. I would like to thank my wife Monica and my children, who have stood by me, particularly during the campaign. It has not been easy, but where there is love and trust, victory is certain.

To all the people of Namibia. Thank you for your support, thank you for your prayers and thank you for your trust in our leadership. Your votes have sent a message and I have heard you. I am ready to act; Cabinet will work to address the issues you have raised. We are ready to accelerate public service delivery.

To all the contestants in the Presidential Election, I thank you for having affirmed, through your conduct, during the campaign and on Election Day, that Namibia’ s democracy is stronger than ever. We have all run a tough campaign. One of the toughest in the young history of our republic. I wish you and your spouses, all the best in your future endeavours.

To the supporters of all the political parties that competed in the National Assembly Elections, thank you for your passion and orderly conduct. Overall, we played the ball and not the person. We can now shake hands and continue with our goal of taking Namibia to greater heights.

As President of the SWAPO Party, I wish to extend a special word of gratitude to all SWAPO Party members, supporters and sympathizers, who came out to vote in large numbers, in order to give the Party a fresh mandate to govern and bring about tangible results in pursuit of improving Namibia’s socio-economic architecture. In particular, I would like to thank the SWAPO Party Secretary General, Regional Coordinators and all foot-soldiers, for having delivered an effective campaign for the SWAPO Party.

In a democratic contest, there can only be one winner. However, in this contest, there are no losers, and the only true winner is Democracy. Let us now hold hands so that we can turn our focus towards bringing about economic growth in Namibia. Indeed, a new chapter has been opened with regards to the Namibian political landscape, and the message is clear. I am more determined than ever to lead our people towards prosperity, bringing about equitable distribution of wealth and enhancing economic progress and I will continue to be the President for All.

In building our Namibian House, I believe in inclusivity because inclusivity spells harmony, while exclusivity spells conflict. Let us therefore hold hands and pull in the same direction. Ours is a common cause and that cause is a better life for all Namibians.



I am aware of the despair of the impoverished, the homeless and the unemployed, especially the young people, who have voted in such large numbers. You have shown genuine concern for the future of the only country we can call home - Namibia. Over the past five years, we have taken drastic steps to reduce poverty and we will re-double efforts to reduce inequalities, during my second term. The challenges that face Namibia will not be solved by one man or woman, not by one party or group - but by the collective.

In an effort to place Namibia on a positive growth trajectory, SWAPO understands the importance of harnessing the potential of the youth dividend. Therefore, the SWAPO Party led Government will continue to spearhead efforts to economically empower and socially uplift our young people. This will be one of the cor ne r s t one s of our pr ogr a m m e for governance over the next five years.

We will continue to promote effective governance and execute our mandate on the basis of accountability, transparency, honesty and commitment. Therefore, on behalf of the SWAPO Party led Government, I will intensify the fight against corruption at all levels, so that we can arrest this evil.

At this juncture, I would like to pay specific attention to the widely reported corruption in the fishing sector. Corruption diverts public resources intended for development and we understand therefore, the anger of many Namibians expressed on the ongoing allegations of corruption in the fishing industry. In this regard, the SWAPO Party Politburo discussed the fate of the two Members of Parliament implicated, and a decision was taken to withdraw them from the National Assembly and to remove them from the Party List.

At the same time let me address the concern expressed about other Members of Parliament who have been convicted. According to Article 47 of the Namibian Constitution, an individual is disqualified from being a Member of the National Assembly if they are sentenced to imprisonment without an option of a fine.

Fellow Namibians, As a Child of International and Pan-African Solidarity, we cannot celebrate another successful election without thanking our regional, continental and international friends, for their support. I therefore extend our sincere gratitude to the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM), headed by Hon. Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, as well as the

African Union Electoral Observation Mission (AUEOM), headed by my dear brother and former President of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Ernest Bai Koroma. Furthermore, I also wish to thank the Commonwealth Electoral Observation Mission, headed by Mr. Musa Mwenye, and finally, the Electoral Commissions Forum of SADC Countries (ECF- SADC) headed by Mr. Emmanuel Magade.

Fellow Namibians, I am aware that achieving success in the second phase of the struggle, requires utmost dedication and commitment. I assure you, that I am as determined as ever, to steer the nation towards inclusive growth and shared prosperity. I am confident that when we stand firm, as a united and collective front, we will achieve our national development goals. Therefore, let us pull together in the same direction, to unlock opportunities for all Namibians and deliver on the promise of shared prosperity.

As we celebrate another successful election and the continued ascendency of Namibian democracy, I say, once again, thank you to all Namibians, for having elected me as your President for my second and final term. I rededicate myself to building a Namibian House where everyone has the freedom and opportunity to actualize their dreams; where everyone has the surety of safety and security and where everyone can hold their head high and say, “I am a proud Namibian”.

I thank you.