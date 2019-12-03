Nigeria: Several Inmates Electrocuted At Ikoyi Prison

Photo: Hédi Benyounes/Unsplash
2 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

An electric power accident has been reported at the Ikoyi Prison, a major correctional facility in Lagos.

Several inmates were said to have been killed or injured when electric cables at the prison went up in flames late Monday morning.

Francis Enobore, chief spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service, confirmed the accident to PREMIUM TIMES, but said details were still being gathered before appropriate information about the accident could be passed to the public.

Ikoyi Prison is one of Nigeria's oldest and largest correctional facilities, holding thousands of inmates.

Details shortly...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

