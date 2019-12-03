Nigeria: 13 Reporters, Osinbajo, Smart-Cole, Amnesty for Wole Soyinka Award

Thirteen journalists from print, online, television, radio, photo, and editorial cartoon categories have been shortlisted for the 2019 Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Journalism.

Similarly, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Amnesty International and veteran photojournalist, Sunmi Smart-Cole, have been nominated to receive honorary awards at the 14th edition of the initiative, which will hold at NECA House, Lagos, on Monday, 9th December 2019 by 6pm.

The journalists who were shortlisted from 194 entries received include; Chinwe Agbeze of The Sun, Damilola Banjo of Sahara Reporters; Samson Folarin of The Punch; Sharon Ijasan of TVC News; Isine Ibanga of The Next Edition; Samuel-Wemimo Bukola of TVC News; Oladimeji Ramon of Punch; Mary Abayomi-Fatile of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN); Ayodele Adeniran of Guardian; Saheed Olugbon of The Punch; Albert Ohams of The Sun; Chikezie Omeje of International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR); and Odutayo Odusanya of The Punch.

Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria's Vice President, will be presented the Integrity specialty of the Anti-Corruption Defender Award for his invaluable work of overhauling the Lagos State Judiciary, facilitating far-reaching reforms in the administration of justice in the state, his work of promoting integrity in the civil society and business in Nigeria and his consistency as a strong voice for promoting integrity in the country.

On the other hand, Amnesty International, a global movement promoting human rights in Nigeria and beyond, will be honoured with the Human Rights Specialty of the Anti-Corruption Defender Award for its remarkable voice against human rights violations and oppressive laws, and its efforts to defend freedom of expression in Nigeria.

Veteran photojournalist, Sunmi Smart-Cole, will also be honoured with the Lifetime Award for Journalistic Excellence for his outstanding contribution to journalism exhibited by his beautiful and evincing pictures particularly during the military era in Nigeria and his commitment to mentoring the next generation of photojournalists.

The award presentation event is held annually on December 9, the World Anticorruption Day and eve of the Human Rights Day, to acknowledge best practices in investigative journalism and call attention its for attaining good governance, accountability, and social justice. It has produced 91 finalists, 9 investigative journalists of the year and 20 honorary awards recipients so far.