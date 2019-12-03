Nigeria: Buhari Commissions N36bn 28km Roads in Katsina

Katsina — President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the N36.12 billion road project constructed by the Katsina State government to enhance rural transportation in the state.

The roads inaugurated included the 28-kilometre Randa-Doguru-Gallu-Kwanar and Gwanti-Shargalle.

Speaking during the commissioning of the project Monday, the president commended Governor Aminu Bello Masari for the initiative and urged him to sustain the tempo.

In his remarks, Governor Masari said the state government has between 2015 and 2019 awarded contracts for the construction of 18 roads with a total distance of 509.40 kilometres.

He said: "So far, 10 have been completed out of which three were commissioned by His Excellency Mr. President and the fourth will be commissioned today. Six additional roads are ready for commissioning while eight are at various stages of completion.

"The total cost of the 18 roads is N36.12 billion. In addition, the government awarded contracts for the rehabilitation and upgrading of 10 existing roads with a total distance of 307.60 kilometres at the total cost of N11.943 billion. Some have been completed while others are at various stages of completion."

He said that government had also awarded contracts for the construction of 39 rural feeder roads with a total distance of 461kilometres at the cost of N2.831 billion, adding that most of the roads have been completed.

In an effort to boost the transportation sector in the state, Masari said he has purchased 25 brand new buses for the state transport authority.

He assured the federal government that the Katsina State government would provide all the necessary support and assistance for the successful execution of the transportation university in Daura.