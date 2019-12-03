Nigeria, Niger Meet Over Border Closure

2 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal government delegation is presently in a closed-door meeting with Customs officers on the Nigeria- Niger Republic border post at Magama Jinia, Katsina State.

The delegation left for the border after arriving Katsina on Monday morning.

It was led by Miinister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammad. Others on the team were the Minister for Industries, Trade and Investments, Hajia Myriam Katagum, and Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba.

They were received by the Sector 4 Coordinator, National Border Drill Operation, Assistant Comptroller General, Bashir Abubakar.

Village Chiefs and members of the Magama Jibia community are waiting anxiously at the Nigeria Customs Border Station to be briefed about the outcome of the meeting and the effects on the border community.

The meeting will deliberate on how to effectively secure the border outpost and stem the rising cases of smuggling, kidnapping, Banditry and other criminal activities.

The seachlight is also beamed on Katsina State, which is said to have the largest numbers of porous routes, that smugglers capitalise on to enter the country illegally.

Nigeria closed its western and northern border posts with Benin and Niger in August, after accusing its neighbours of encouraging cross border smuggling and acting in violation of ECOWAS Protocol on goods on transit.

More details soon...

Copyright © 2019 This Day.

