Nigeria: Four Feared Killed As Police, Soldiers Invade Home of Kanu's Lawyer

Awka — Four people, including two members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and two policemen, have reportedly died in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra State, after a combined team of soldiers and police men invaded the home of Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in the early hours of yesterday.

THISDAY learnt that members of IPOB confronted the combined team of security men, leading to casualties on both end.

Leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, in a statement accused personnel of the Nigerian army of invading the home of his personal lawyer and killing two IPOB members.

THISDAY gathered that the clash also cost the Nigeria Police Force two personnel as IPOB members allegedly attacked the team of policemen, leading to the death of the two cops.

A statement signed by Kanu stated that: "Confirmed reports indicate that a combined team of Nigeria police and military assassination squad invaded the home of my lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in Oraifite, Anambra State.

"The team, on December 2 morning, in a bid to kill him and his family, invaded his house. Sadly three innocent Biafrans were killed by this invading Fulani force at his residence. "This comes on the heel of yet another killing of two IPOB family members who were peacefully gathered at Arondizuogu on December 1. Their bodies are still in the morgue."

Explaining the incident, the Spokesman of Anambra State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, said there was a formal complaint against Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a member of the proscribed IPOB in Oraifite on alleged case of abduction, assault occasioning harm and malicious damage to property.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said following the report, the Police patrol teams led by the Area Commander, Oraifite, ACP Oliver Abbey, mobilised and rushed to the scene in order to arrest the suspect who declined Police invitation.

"However, as soon as Police arrived the house, armed men suspected to be IPOB members descended on the Police, set ablaze one patrol vehicle and attacked them with rifles and machetes. As a result of the attack, two Police officers whose identities are being withheld were killed by the suspected IPOB members while others were inflicted with machete cuts. The injured personnel were rushed to the hospital for medical attention and are presently receiving treatment," he explained.

He added that the state police command deployed reinforcements in conjunction with the Army and other sister agencies who cordoned off the area in order to fish out the culprits.

Mohammed disclosed that some arrests were made, adding that the state Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang, who was on his way to the scene had vowed to bring perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice.