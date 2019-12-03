Rwanda: Gicumbi - I&M Bank Rwanda PLC Joins Citizens for Umuganda-Community Work and Pays Health Insurance Premiums to Vulnerable People

I&M Bank Rwanda Plc joined citizens of Nyamiyaga Sector in Gicumbi District on Saturday to do the monthly Umuganda-Community work and paid Community Based Health Insurance- Mutuelle de Santé premiums to about 1,000 vulnerable people.

The beneficiaries are from three sectors of the district.

The support worth Rwf3 million was offered to vulnerable citizens from Nyamiyaga, Rutare and Bukure sectors.

Robin Bairstow, the I&M Bank Chief Executive Officer said that doing Umuganda Community work as well as participating in other public activities are in line with the Bank's vision to support Government homegrown solutions initiatives.

"I&M Bank stands committed to improving the quality of life in the community we operate in and it is in that spirit that we have donated health insurance (Mutuelle de Sante) subscription to 1000 vulnerable people of this district." he said.

Established in 1963, I&M Bank (Rwanda) Plc is a leading Financial Services Provider with a regional presence in Africa.

In Rwanda, the company's product offering includes Retail Banking, Business Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking. The Bank has a proven track record in pioneering innovative financial services and supporting the Republic of Rwanda's strategy for financial inclusion.

Robin said that I&M Bank will continue to support government's initiatives and collaborate with citizens.

Epimaque Mpayimana, the Executive Secretary of Gicumbi District thanked I&M Bank for the support that will help people who were not affording health insurance.

"We currently have partnership with the bank in various activities, and especially this year, they helped us to pay health insurance for 1,000 people. It is a good initiative and we appreciate it as the district. The given facilities will help vulnerable citizens who could not afford the subscription premiums." Mpayimana said.

After umuganda. Discussions were held.

Mpayimana discussed with the citizens on various programmes including the role of Abunzi-mediators.

He urged citizens to approach them so as to get their problems solved via mediation approach.

He also urged them to cater for people with disabilities and also strive for ending family conflicts.

He said there is need for joint collaboration to advocate for teen girls who get impregnated and reminded citizens to save for their future via Ejo Heza, the long-term saving Scheme set up by the Government of Rwanda.