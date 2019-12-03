Nigeria: Africa's First Transport Varsity'll Provide Technical Skills, Create Jobs - Buhari

2 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said that the University of Transportation, located in Daura, Katsina State which will be the first in Africa, will provide technical skills, enhance managerial capacity and pave way for innovation in Nigeria's transport system, while creating more job opportunities.

Speaking at ground-breaking ceremony of the pioneer University of Transportation in Daura, President Buhari noted that the transport sector was in dire need of new thinking, skills and investment, assuring that the university will open up opportunities for economic growth.

According to him,"The project is part of the ongoing effort of the Federal Government towards promotion and development of indigenous capacity through technology acquisition and knowledge transfer to effectiveBuhari ly maintain and operate numerous railway infrastructure."

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said the policy on development of indigenous capacity will be vigorously pursued by the government.

He said, "When established the university would among other things pave way for domestication of railway engineering and general transportation sciences in Nigeria thereby bridging the technology and skill gap in the railway and ultimately transportation sector."

President Buhari said the university, which is an investment by China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), will be fully supported by the Federal Government with guidelines to ensure domestication that will support local infrastructure.

While commending the Katsina State government for speedily providing land for the university, and the Ministry of Transportation for the initiative, the President said his administration will continue to prioritize railway transportation that will reduce cost of transportation and ease movement.

In his remarks, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State said the university will further boost the efforts of the state in providing sound education and technical skills to indigenes of the state.

The governor said the infrastructure of the state had been improved with the construction of many roads, adding that the university will provide requisite technical and managerial skills.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said the sitting the university in Daura will encourage cultural exchange as well as fill the gap in technical and managerial skills for the transport sector.

"The decision to bring this university to Daura was purely mine," he added.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Aisha Buhari Wants Nigeria to Regulate Social Media Like China
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.