Nigeria: I Became Orphan At Young Age - Buhari

2 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday he became an orphan at a young age, adding that his nine years in boarding school and a stint in the Nigerian Army shaped his life.

He also said the country's socio-economic and political salvation would come from education.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, stated these when he was honoured by the Community Secondary School, Daura, as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the school's establishment.

The President and five others founded the school as a community service.

He urged the citizens to embrace learning as a way of life and promised that the government would do its best to provide access to qualitative education for the people.

He said: "I spent nine years in the boarding school where the teachers showered us with love, care, and total commitment. They treated you like their own children.

"They commended you when you did well, and flogged you on bare buttocks if you misbehaved."

He praised the current management of the school, which is now renamed Pilot Secondary School, Daura, for maintaining the high standards.

