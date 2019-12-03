Kenya: Dusit D2 Attack Lead Investigator Collapses and Dies at JKIA

A senior sleuth attached to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) on Saturday afternoon collapsed and died at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Ms Monica Wambui Githaiga who was the lead investigator in the Dusit D2 terror attack was rushed to the Port Health Clinic which is based at JKIA but efforts to save her life bore no fruits.

Nairobi News has established that Ms Githaiga was returning from Japan where she has been receiving training when she died.

Chief Inspector Githaiga had arrived at JKIA from Japan where she had been on a short course.

Police reports indicate that Ms Githaiga had complained of feeling unwell in Dubai where she was attended to and let to board her flight to Nairobi.

In a police report filed at the JKIA police station, an officer said that they arrived at Terminal 1E when the deceased started complaining of dizziness and chest pains.

"She started complaining of dizziness and chest pains, she then started vomiting and was attended at Port Health Clinic, but unfortunately she passed on," part of the report read.

Her body was moved to the Chiromo Mortuary, Nairobi.