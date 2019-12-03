Kenya: Rugby Sevens Players Floss Kenyan Underwear Ahead of Dubai Sevens

Kenya's rugby sevens team has laid bare the good mood in the camp ahead of the start of the 2019/2020 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series this weekend.

On Monday, a section of coach Paul Feeney's squad released a picture by the poolside which showed them only in underwears with the colours of the Kenyan flag.

On the pitch, Shujaa will be all out to improve on their wobbly form from last season.

At the season opening Dubai Sevens which will be played this weekend, Kenya has been placed in a tough group that consists of England, South Africa and Spain.

Feeney has named a strong 18-man squad that includes long-serving captain Andrew Amonde, Jacob Ojee, and Jeffrey Oluoch.

Other veterans in the team are William Ambaka, Daniel Sikuta, speedy winger Collins Injera and Billy Odhiambo.

"We are looking to have a consistent season and are aiming for a top eight finish at the close of the campaign," Feeney said.

New Zealand and Fiji are the favorites to win in Dubai.