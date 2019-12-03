Nigeria: No Date Yet to Re-Open Land Borders - Buhari

3 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari says the country's domestic fuel consumption has dropped by more than 30 per cent, following the closure of land borders.

President Buhari, who said this yesterday at his country home in Daura, while receiving a delegation of Katsina State Elders Forum, also said he had not given any date for the reopening of the land borders.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said in a statement issued yesterday that two months into the closure of Nigeria's land borders to curb smuggling activities, especially rice, President Buhari's administration was betting on same measure to rekindle the agriculture sector.

The statement said the government's directive would save the country billions of naira on import bills.

The president, while speaking, hailed the actions taken by the President of Niger Republic, Muhammadou Youssoufou, including the dismissal of officials and a ban on use of the country as a dumping ground for Nigeria-bound smuggled goods.

