Malawi: Admarc Boss Mauwa Removed, Jumbe Appointed CEO

2 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Admarc chief executive officer Margret Roka Mauwa has been removed from her position and former legislatorsFelix Jumbe has been appointed as new CEO.

Mauwa:Removed

This development comes after Nyasa Times reported about Admarc employees' demands.

Last week Admarc employees threatened to down tools if govt didn't remove Mauwa and two others for alleged abuse of office.

A letter signed by Chief Secretary to government Lloyd Muhara, says that Mauwa has been seconded to the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development.

Jumbo was serving as Admarc board chairperson and government has since appointed Stain Singo as the new board chairperson for Admarc.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Business
Company
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Aisha Buhari Wants Nigeria to Regulate Social Media Like China
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.