Botswana: Heavy Rain Expected Wednesday

2 December 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — The Department of Meteorological Services says heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and lightning is expected to occur from Wednesday, December 4 to Friday, December 6, 2019.

A press release from the department states that the anticipated rains will be triggered by a westerly trough which will start affecting the country on December 3, 2019.

Intense rainfall of 50mm or more in a period of 24-hours are expected over most parts of the country and the expected rainfalls might lead to possible flooding or destruction to properties in some areas, especially on Thursday and Friday.

The department advises members of the public to take necessary precautions.

The release further states that the department will keep monitoring the conditions, and will update the public accordingly.

For further information, contact the Director at 3612269 or Forecasting Office at 3612282/83.

