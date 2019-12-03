Malawi Vision 2063 - Ecama Calls for Youth Involvement in Its Formulation

Economics Association of Malawi (ECAMA) believes the formulation of the successor programme for Vision 2020 should incorporate the views of the youth in its implementation process.

Kumbatira: Formulation of Vision 2063 should include the views of the youth Munthali: We need to be accommodative towards youth views Medina Navarro: Students debated on hot topics

ECAMA Secretary General, Andrew Kumbatira made the observation Friday during the finals of the University debates at Crossroads hotel in Lilongwe where Catholic University emerged winner after out classing Malawi Polytechnic.

He explained that the involvement youth in the process should be emphasized and that proper flat forms should be provided to help in the reshaping the new Vision 2063 for the country.

Kumbatira pointed out that the formulation of successor Vision should include the views of the youth and incorporate them in the implementation processes for them to equally participate fully.

"We need the input of the youth to spur economic growth and they should be creative in their thinking on how they development initiatives should be like then," he said.

Kumbatira said the country should start preparing the youth in different sectors as they would be implementers of Vision 2063.

The Secretary General added that ECAMA was able to mobilize University students to debate on critical development issues affecting the country.

He hoped that the partnership ECAMA and European Union (EU) have established in promoting debates in Universities would continue in order to generate more dialogue on various topical issues.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Director General of National Planning Commission (NPC), Dr Thomas Munthali said NPC has interest on issue being debated by students saying this was making the youth to think on how the country's economy should be handled.

He said given an opportunity the youth could define the future of the country and be able to visualize on how it should be and managed.

"We need to be accommodative towards youth views which are being put forward towards the development of the successor programme for Vision 2020. This time around the country need to take the views of the youth into its Vision for better implementation processes," Munthali noted.

Team Leader for Economics, Trade and Governance in the EU delegation, Jose Maria Medina Navarro said students have debated on hot topics such as Farm Input Subsidy Programme (FISP), fiscal policy, monetary framework, energy, private sector development and whether development partners effectively support the country's economic growth.

He said such debates were very important as they revealed capabilities of students have in various sectors of the country.

Eight Universities participated in this year's debates.