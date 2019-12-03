Malawi: Truck Drivers Call Off Strike

Truck drivers have called off a strike which was supposed to start today (Monday) after their employers agreed to raise the salaries.

The truck owners agreed to raise the salaries of the truck drivers after the government agreed to raise haulage fees from US$1, 500 per tonne per kilometer to US$2,700 per tonne per kilometer for international haulage.

Locally, the haulage fees have now been raised to K100 per tonne per kilometer.

However, some truck owners said the new salaries, an average of K100, 000 per month per driver, can only be sustained if the hauliers get business from both the government and the private sector.