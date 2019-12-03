Kenya: Unbeaten City Stars Maintain Top Spot

The Nation (Nairobi)
By John Ashihundu

Nairobi City Stars moved six points clear at the top of the National Super League (NSL) following their 2-0 win over St Joseph's Youth on Sunday at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi.

The Kawangware-based side remains unbeaten and sits pretty at the summit with 43 points with only two matches left to the end of first leg. David Amuyunzu and Anthony Kimani scored for the hosts in the 20th and 52nd minutes respectively.

Second-placed Nairobi Stima edged Vihiga United 2-1 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Former Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Shabana returned home empty-handed after losing 3-1 to Mount Kenya United at Camp Toyoyo to drop to 11th place.

The victors scored through John Ndirangu, Francis Mbaya and Bernard Odhiambo while Joel Njoroge replied for Shabana.

Bidco United on the other hand, registered a 3-2 win over APS Bomet at Thika Stadium to move joint third with Vihiga United on 32 points.

Eric Gichimu and brace-hero Jacob Onyango scored for the winners while Brian Ngala and Simon Karanja replied for APS Bomet.

Kenya Police were the biggest losers after being thrashed 7-0 by Coast Stima away in Mombasa. Administration Police played out a 1-1 draw with FC Talanta at Camp Toyoyo.

RESULTS

Migori Youth 0-0 Kibera Black Stars

Vihiga Bullets 1-0 Fortune Sacco

Nakumatt 3-1 Shabana

FC Talanta 1-1 Administration Police

Bidco United 3-2 APS Bomet

Vihiga United 1-2 Nairobi Stima

Nairobi City Stars 2-0 St Joseph's Youth

Coast Stima 7-0 Kenya Police

Murang'a SEAL 3-1 Modern Coast Rangers

