Kenya: KPL Top Scorer Handed Harambee Stars Call Up

2 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)

Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi has called up Tusker forward Timothy Otieno to the national team ahead of Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Senior Challenge Cup slated for December 7 to 19 in Uganda.

Otieno, who is the Kenyan Premier League top scorer with seven goals, has gotten the nod alongside Western Stima custodian Samuel Odhiambo who replaces the injured Brian Bwire.

Bandari sensation Mohamed Katana has also been called up.

Kenya has been pooled in Group 'C' alongside Tanzania, Djibouti and Zanzibar, and will be looking to defend the title they won in December 2017, in Machakos.

Group A is comprised of hosts Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia, and Eritrea, while Group B will pit guest team DR Congo against Sudan, South Sudan, and Somalia.

The top two teams in each group, as well as two best losers from the three groups, will proceed to the tournament's quarter-finals.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Samuel Odhiambo (Western Stima)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Suleiman Ngotho (Posta Rangers), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Hillary Wandera (Tusker), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United) Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks)

Midfielders

Anthony Wambani (Vasalunds IF), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Reagan Otieno (KCB), Luke Namanda (Tusker), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards), Kevin Kimani (Mathare United), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia), Mohammed Katana (Bandari)

Forwards

Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars), Benson Omala (Western Stima), Elvis Nandwa (Ulinzi Stars), John Mark Makwatta (AFC Leopards), Timothy Otieno (Tusker)

