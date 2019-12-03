Kenya: Nakuru Residents Want Road Closed for Motorists

2 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Francis Mureithi

The busy Club Lane in Nakuru Town's Central Business District might be closed for motorists if a petition by residents to the county assembly is passed.

The petition was received at the assembly on November 27 and is among the others to be debated before the House goes on recess on December 4, 2019.

The petitioners led by environmental activist James Wakibia, Melchizedek Omole, Bernard Ogembo and Farouk Nero argued that the lane, which is occupied by second hand cloth dealers, has no vehicle parking spaces.

The petitioners stated that the lane has no working drainage system and is often flooded when it rains.

"Due to competition for diminishing space, between motorists, pedestrians and traders, the lane is congested," reads the petition.

SPEEDING CARS

The lane in Biashara Ward poses a great risk to pedestrians who are forced to squeeze in narrow spaces to avoid being knocked by speeding cars and motorcycles. The petitioners want the lane to be preserved for pedestrians only.

"For the safety of pedestrians, motorists and the growing army of boda boda operators should be restricted from using it," reads the petition.

"The lane is critical trading zone for young entrepreneurs and should be converted into an open market to boost trade," it adds.

POOR DRAINAGE

The petitioners also want the county government to improve the poor drainage systems on the lane. The town is congested with mushrooming makeshift stalls which have been earmarked for demolition.

The assembly has approved the process of upgrading the town to city status. Last month, the assembly adopted a report by an ad hoc committee to elevate the town to city status.

The report was forwarded by Governor Lee Kinyanjui to President Uhuru Kenyatta who in turn forwarded it to the Senate for debate and approval.

Once the Senate approves the Bill, it will be returned to the President for accent.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved.

