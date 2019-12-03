South Africa: The Struggle Continues - Robert Mcbride, a Lifetime in the Eye of the Storm

3 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Nelson Mandela, Chris Hani, Walter Sisulu, Cyril Ramaphosa, Dimitri Tsafendas all, at some point, intersected the tumultuous life of Robert McBride. Had Nelson Mandela not fought for McBride's release in 1992 after 1,463 days on Death Row, the ANC would not have been able to look history in the eye.

Not many get to meet their future biographers on Death Row. But this is how, in 1989 at Pretoria Central Prison, author Bryan Rostron came to meet condemned inmate 3737, Robert John McBride, then only 26 years old.

McBride, along with Gordon Webster, had led, in the mid-1980s, an MK Special Operations Unit in KZN, commanded from Botswana by Aboobaker Ismail, who reported to Joe Slovo who in turn reported to Oliver Tambo.

The line to the top leadership of the ANC in exile was clear.

But not back then. Not when McBride was sentenced to death or even afterwards.

At the time, McBride had insisted he was some sort of "maverick" bomber who had acted impulsively, placing on 14 June 1986 a powerful car bomb outside the Why Not and Magoo's bars, favoured hangouts of the apartheid security police, on Durban's Marine Parade.

McBride was sentenced in 1987 to...

