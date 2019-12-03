South Africa: 'Record' Temperature in Vioolsdrif Invalid - SA Weather Service

3 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

A Northern Cape village has not broken the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in South Africa, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said this week.

This was after a maximum temperature of 50.1°C was registered for Vioolsdrif on Thursday.

"Investigations into the data from the station revealed that the temperature sensor had just been replaced two days prior, and a decision was made to track the behaviour of the station over the weekend," said the weather service.

"The analysis of this data showed that the behaviour of the temperature sensor was questionable and the preliminary temperature reading of 50.1°C as a new record is therefore invalid."

The SAWS thanked the public for their interest in the matter.

SAWS forecaster Mbavhi Maliage previously told TimesLIVE that Vioolsdrif reached a new record of 50.1°C on Thursday and then broke it again by reaching a maximum temperature of 53.2°C on Friday. This was rounded off to 54°C.

According to Business Insider, Planet Earth and Storm Report SA first reported the record, but Storm Report later indicated on Facebook that the weather station may have been faulty at the time the temperature was recorded.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Aisha Buhari Wants Nigeria to Regulate Social Media Like China
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.