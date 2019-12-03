South Africa: 'Record' Temperature in Vioolsdrif Invalid - SA Weather Service

A Northern Cape village has not broken the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in South Africa, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said this week.

This was after a maximum temperature of 50.1°C was registered for Vioolsdrif on Thursday.

"Investigations into the data from the station revealed that the temperature sensor had just been replaced two days prior, and a decision was made to track the behaviour of the station over the weekend," said the weather service.

"The analysis of this data showed that the behaviour of the temperature sensor was questionable and the preliminary temperature reading of 50.1°C as a new record is therefore invalid."

The SAWS thanked the public for their interest in the matter.

SAWS forecaster Mbavhi Maliage previously told TimesLIVE that Vioolsdrif reached a new record of 50.1°C on Thursday and then broke it again by reaching a maximum temperature of 53.2°C on Friday. This was rounded off to 54°C.

According to Business Insider, Planet Earth and Storm Report SA first reported the record, but Storm Report later indicated on Facebook that the weather station may have been faulty at the time the temperature was recorded.

News24