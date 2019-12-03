Tanzania: Sacking Spree Sweeps 7 Coaches

THIS could be the sacking season for coaches, as at least seven have so far been shown the exit door by their respective Mainland Premier League teams with just 12 rounds gone.

Belgian Patrick Aussems, who parted ways with the defending champions Simba and Congolese Mwinyi Zahera of Young Africans headline departures of coaches during the new 2019/2020 season.

October and November proved to be the nail-biting time for coaches, when a disappointing opening to the campaign can lead to their sacking. Zahera was given the boot at Yanga on November 4th this year, just two days after the Jangwani Street giants crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup. Zahera, who joined Yanga in April, last year, has since been replaced by Boniface Mkwasa.

Yanga Chairman, Mshindo Msolla said the "mutual decision" was taken following talks among the club leadership, the coach and other technical bench members and it followed a string of poor performance.

"The performances of our team in recent weeks and the results have shown us that there was a need for action," Msolla said. Under the tutelage of Zahera, Yanga played 12 international matches.

They won only two matches, lost seven and drew three times. They scored nine goals and conceded 22. In the league, Zahera's men played 49 matches and won 30, lost 12 and drew seven.

The team scored 65 goals conceded 41. Aussems followed Zahera out of the Msimbazi Reds on Saturday evening, after weeks of speculations on his future at the club.

The decision to sack Aussems was reached after what the club claimed that he failed to reach the target set, which included reaching the group stage of 2019/2020 CAF champions League.

"Despite efforts of the club's Board of Directors to provide all necessary support to the technical bench to build a strong, competitive and highly disciplined team for both local and international competitions, the coach failed to live up to our expectations," reads part of the statement signed by the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Senzo Mazingiza.

Regardless, Aussems had a successful one- year at the club after guiding the team to the quarterfinals of CAF champions League in 2018/2019, as well as winning the Mainland Premier League title.

Under his reign, Simba have played 91 competitive matches, winning 61, 13 defeats and 17 draws. The list of casualties also has Burundian tactician, Etienne Ndayiragije, who joined Azam in June this year.

He lasted for just three months as he left the club on mutual consent on October 21st this year. Ndayiragije experienced a turbulent start to the season at Azam and he had to leave the club and concentrate with the national team, Taifa Stars duty.

Prior to joining Azam, Ndayiragije parted company with Dar es Salaam based side KMC, after guiding the team to finish fourth in their debut season in top flight. KMC, who had also earned a ticket to compete in CAF Confederation Cup, hired Ugandan trainer, Jackson Mayanja.

However, the former Simba assistant coach was relieved of his duties just two months later.

The move came after a series of bad result including CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round exit. Under Mayanja, KMC played eight Mainland Premier League games, won just two drawn as many and lost four in the process.

The Ugandan legend left the club in 16th position on a 20-team table. Mbeya City also announced on Saturday to have parted ways with Head coach Juma Mwambusi, while Biashara United of Mara sacked Amri Said.

Mwanza's Alliance FC sacked coach Athuman Bilal just after one league match against Mbao FC, which ended 1-1.