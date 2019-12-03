Tanzania: Yanga Seek Sixth Straight League Win

YOUNG Africans will be targeting to stamp sixth straight victory in the Mainland Premier League, as they entertain KMC today at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga have been on front pedal in their previous three matches after going separate ways with former Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera, bagging maximum points to restore back winning confidence at the club as they aim to be among the season's key title contenders.

Prior to his departure, Zahera won two straight league matches. A win for Yanga today, will see them hitting 19 points from eight matches and will trim the current gap with league leaders and defending champions Simba SC to six points.

The Jangwani Street based club fought hard to post a 2-1 win over resilient Alliance FC on Friday at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza with the team's Congolese striker David Molinga lifting up what seemed to be a sinking ship for his side on the day.

The game looked a threat for Yanga especially after allowing the hosts to score the cancellation goal early in the second half via Juma Nyangi, whose powerful shot left Kenyan shot stopper Faroukh Shikalo stranded on his guarding area.

Another player who looks to have found scoring boots for Yanga is Rwandan attacker Patrick Sibomana, who has been scoring goals in his side's past three consecutive matches.

For KMC, it has been a bumpy ride this season, no wonder they sit on 18th slot on the table with eight points from ten matches. They have lost six games, drawing two and winning two encounters in the process.

Generally, their performance this season is different from last season whereby they proved to be a side not to underrate as they proceeded to end the title chase on fourth place which earned them an opportunity to feature in the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time in the club's history.

The Kinondoni based team, which recently announced plans to start building modern stadium, has had unconvincing results which also contributed to the firing of its Ugandan trainer Jackson Mayanja. KMC's latest league battle against Mbao FC at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza ended 2-0 in favor of the latter, hence they need to be sharp enough to defeat Yanga.

Prior to Mbao trap, KMC were casualties of 2-1 loss from Alliance FC. Despite Yanga's invincible run so far in the league, many people are questioning the team's defensive department which is conceding in almost every match they are playing.

In another league match played yesterday at Azam Complex in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam, hosts Azam FC battled to a 2-2 draw with JKT Tanzania.

Azam had to come from behind twice to rescue a point. Edward Songo put the army team ahead just after 12 minutes and Aggrey Morris pulled level for Azam in the 79th minute from a spot kick.

JKT Tanzania regained the lead with five minutes to go, when former Azam striker Daniel Lyanga powered home but there was still time for Idd Selemani to pull level two minutes before the final whistle.