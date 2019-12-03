Tanzania: Kenyan Golfers Dominate At Tanzania Open Pro Category

2 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton in Arusha

TANZANIAN Jimmy Mollel was the only local top finisher as visitors dominated Tanzania Open professional golfers' category.

Mollel, the Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) golfer posted an aggregate score of 232 and was 11 shots off the pace to finish overall fifth at the 54 holes professional battle, which ended at Kili Golf Club here yesterday.

He carded 75, 79 and 78 in the day one, two and three respectively. "I tried my best but things did not work out as I expected.

I dropped several shots today (yesterday) that could help me finish even better... things like this happen sometimes. "I respect and to some extent pleased with what I have achieved from this tournament.

My opponents played better than I did," said Mollel. Professional category was dominated by Kenyans, who took top two positions. Fresh from winning Safari Open series at Naivasha in Kenya last Wednesday, Dismas Indiza did not struggle much to win Tanzania Open by three shots.

Indiza led from day one to card an aggregate score of 221 (70, 73, 78) to beat his closest challenger Justus Madoya, who accumulated 224 (78, 73, 73) to finish second. Malawian Paul Chidale also had good tournament.

He recovered from day one setback, where he posted 79 to hit 76 and 72 in day two and three to aggregate 227 and finished third. The fourth place went to Zimbabwean Robinson Chinoi with 228 (76, 79, 73).

Frank Mwinuka from Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo of Dar es Salaam was maintained his consistency and carded 79, 78, 78 to aggregate 234 and finished sixth.

Other pros who finished in the money list include Kenyan Edwin Mudanyi 235 (77,78,80), Kenyan Robinson Owiti 236 (81,78,77), Lugalo's Fadhil Nkya 237 (80,75,82), hosts Isaac Wanyeche 240 (81,78,81) and Hassan Kadio of Dar Gymkhana Club (DGC).

Others are (82,84,76), hosts Nuru Mollel 243 (79,83,81), Malawian Adam Sailes 245 (84,81,81), Frank Roman 248 (81,86,81), Lugalo's Abdallah Yusufu 249 (84,78,87), AGC's John Leonce 251 (79,86,86) and Elisante Lembris of AGC 252 (84,84,84).

Pros Champion took home 2m/- at the annually Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) organised event. Professional golfers were invited to support amateurs, who battled it out for 72 holes.

Golfers from Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Tanzania competed during the event that was expected to be closed by chief guest Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation Damas Ndumbaro yesterday evening.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Aisha Buhari Wants Nigeria to Regulate Social Media Like China
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.