Tanzania: Kenyan Golfers Dominate At Tanzania Open Pro Category

TANZANIAN Jimmy Mollel was the only local top finisher as visitors dominated Tanzania Open professional golfers' category.

Mollel, the Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) golfer posted an aggregate score of 232 and was 11 shots off the pace to finish overall fifth at the 54 holes professional battle, which ended at Kili Golf Club here yesterday.

He carded 75, 79 and 78 in the day one, two and three respectively. "I tried my best but things did not work out as I expected.

I dropped several shots today (yesterday) that could help me finish even better... things like this happen sometimes. "I respect and to some extent pleased with what I have achieved from this tournament.

My opponents played better than I did," said Mollel. Professional category was dominated by Kenyans, who took top two positions. Fresh from winning Safari Open series at Naivasha in Kenya last Wednesday, Dismas Indiza did not struggle much to win Tanzania Open by three shots.

Indiza led from day one to card an aggregate score of 221 (70, 73, 78) to beat his closest challenger Justus Madoya, who accumulated 224 (78, 73, 73) to finish second. Malawian Paul Chidale also had good tournament.

He recovered from day one setback, where he posted 79 to hit 76 and 72 in day two and three to aggregate 227 and finished third. The fourth place went to Zimbabwean Robinson Chinoi with 228 (76, 79, 73).

Frank Mwinuka from Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo of Dar es Salaam was maintained his consistency and carded 79, 78, 78 to aggregate 234 and finished sixth.

Other pros who finished in the money list include Kenyan Edwin Mudanyi 235 (77,78,80), Kenyan Robinson Owiti 236 (81,78,77), Lugalo's Fadhil Nkya 237 (80,75,82), hosts Isaac Wanyeche 240 (81,78,81) and Hassan Kadio of Dar Gymkhana Club (DGC).

Others are (82,84,76), hosts Nuru Mollel 243 (79,83,81), Malawian Adam Sailes 245 (84,81,81), Frank Roman 248 (81,86,81), Lugalo's Abdallah Yusufu 249 (84,78,87), AGC's John Leonce 251 (79,86,86) and Elisante Lembris of AGC 252 (84,84,84).

Pros Champion took home 2m/- at the annually Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) organised event. Professional golfers were invited to support amateurs, who battled it out for 72 holes.

Golfers from Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Tanzania competed during the event that was expected to be closed by chief guest Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation Damas Ndumbaro yesterday evening.