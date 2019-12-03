Nigeria: Coalition Launches Campaign On 15% Health Allocation in Budget

The Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health at Scale (PACFaH@Scale), a health accountability network of Nigerian civil society organizations has launched a social media campaign on the proposed 2020 health budget.

The campaign is aimed at holding lawmakers accountable to meet 15% quota for the health budget. The campaign hashtag is #fundmyhealth2020.

The Executive Director of the organisation, Dr Judith Ann-Walker in a statement yesterday said Nigeria that hosted the conference in 2001 has never met the 15% budget line, and has only recorded 5.95% as the highest percentage allocated to the health sector in 2012.

She said that the 2020 proposed national budget only allocated 4.14% to the health sector, which is inadequate.

