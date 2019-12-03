South Africa: Six Measles Cases Confirmed in the Eastern Cape

3 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Health officials have been dispatched to three of the Eastern Cape's districts after laboratory tests confirmed six cases of measles in the province. This follows shortly after outbreak response teams were sent to the North West province after eight cases were found there.

The spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Department of Health, Sizwe Kupelo, said outbreak response teams have been sent to the Sara Baartman District where four cases were recorded, the Alfred Nzo District, on the north-eastern side of the province bordering Lesotho, and Nelson Mandela Bay where one case each were reported. It is understood that most of the cases were found around Adelaide.

Kupelo said they were worried as this time of the year carries an increased risk factor because many people travel over December and January and can spread the virus.

"We are hoping to prevent further spread before migration becomes a problem," he said.

"As of Friday, all three districts have activated their outbreak response teams and have started door-to-door visits in communities to search for people who were in contact with the patients and for more suspected measles cases."

He said families and others who were in close contact with measles patients are being...

