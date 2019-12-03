Botswana: Xuuxoo Toilet Paper Makes It to Shelves

Letlhakane — Xuuxoo Toilet Paper is making inroads into the local market.

Funded through Poverty Eradication Programme, Xuuxoo which means a smooth white fur, has found its way into shelves of some supermarkets.

The toilet paper business was named Xhumatshikhu, which meant a slithering African Black Mamba, to denote quality, perseverance and resilience.

It started operations in February this year and produces single and double ply quality toilet paper in virgin and baby soft.

Xhumatshikhu supplies to Letlhakane Choppies, shops around Rakops and is still in negotiations to supply Debswana and Lucara Botswana mines.

It was also looking at rolling out the product to several other stores.

Though it just got started, the business produced around 5 000 to 10 000 toilet paper rolls per day and this served the people of Boteti well.

The company, which was funded to the tune of P300 000, employed 10 individuals.

Assistant economist, Ms Nomsa Bakani, said the employees had been capacitated and could run the business independently without assistance from the office.

The staff comprised four men and six women aged between 30 and 70 years.

Considering that it was not yet well known, the company was planning a road show, to endear itself to the community.

One of the employees, Ms Juliet Kelebonye, who was unemployed and survived by enrolling with Ipelegeng before joining the company, said being one of the first founders of the company was exciting and reckoned a bright future lied ahead.

She said gone were the days where she would be employed for two months at Ipelegeng then out of work and without a salary there after.

Her hope was to upgrade the standard of living for her family and though the monthly wage still minimal, it had made a significant impact in her life.

Another employee, Mr Ditshupo Lesotlegile said though the business had its own teething problems such as lack of transport and still trying to find their place in the market, the positives out-weight the negatives because he had been empowered through training and was now able to support his family.

The plan, he said, was to solicit funding to secure transport for delivery of their products and even establish a bigger factory for the business.

Mr Lesotlegile said they also wished to expand the market beyond Boteti since that would enhance the economy of Rakops and create more jobs.

