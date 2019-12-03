Kenya: No End in Sight in Ongoing Clinical Officers Strike

Nairobi — Kenya Clinical Officers Association (KCOA) and Specialized Clinical Officers Associations have expressed their discontent over the failure by clinical officers' employers specifically county governments to resolve the ongoing strike.

KCOA National Chairman Albert Taiti says despite a court directive that both parties enter into a return to work agreement, most counties are yet to compy.

Taiti says this has resulted to victimization and other irregular tactics to coerce employees into resuming duty.

"The Associations wish to inform the public that what stands in the way of the health services offered by clinical officers is failure and refusal of the employers to enter into a return to work formula," Taiti said.

The Associations include National Association of Clinical Officers Anesthetists (NACOA), Ophthalmic Clinical Officers Association (OCOA), Association of Clinical Officers Pediatrics among others.

The strike kicked off a month ago in all 47 counties over what clinical officers' term as lack of reasonable working conditions, inadequate remuneration and lack of a right to fair labor practices.

However, Tharaka Nthi, Taita Taveta, Tana River and Vihiga Counties were stopped by a court order from striking.