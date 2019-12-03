Tanzania: Quintet Arraigned Over Economic Crimes

FIVE prominent figures, including businessman Marijani Abubakar, alias Papaa Msofe, appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam on Monday charged with five counts of leading organised crime, money laundering and obtaining 800m/- by false pretences from foreigners.

Other accused persons are Advocate Mwesigwa Mhingo, businessmen Wencelaus Mtui and Fadhil Mganga, and a businesswoman Josephinie Haule. They were not allowed to enter a plea to the charges because they fall under the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act.

Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi, who presided over the proceedings, told the accused that his court lacked jurisdiction to entertain anything, including the question of bail since the money laundering offence is not bailable.

The proper court vested with jurisdiction to try the case is the Economic, Corruption and Organised Crime High Court's Division.

The magistrate, hence, ordered the accused persons to be remanded until December 16, 2019, when the case would be mentioned, as the investigation was still incomplete.

Prosecuting, State Attorney Gloria Mwenda told the court that on diverse dates between December 2018 and September 2019, jointly and together, all accused persons with others not in court intentionally organised a criminal racket.

It is alleged that within the same period, with intent to defraud, all accused persons obtained US dollars 300,000 (equivalent to 690m/-) from Hubert Paschal Jean Camille by falsely pretending that they would sell him 200kg of gold and export them to Portugal, while it was false.

The court heard that within the same period of December 2018 and September 2019 in the city, the accused persons allegedly obtained the 300,000 US dollars from Camille, while knowing that the said amount was proceeds of predicate offence of obtaining money by false pretences.

The attorney further informed the court that within the same period in Dar es Salaam, by false pretences and with intent to defraud, all accused persons obtained 110,000 US dollars, equivalent to 110m/- from John Mahsson.

According to the prosecution, the quintet pretended that they would sell to Mahsson 20kg of gold minerals and export the same to Portugal, the fact which to their knowledge was false.

It is further alleged that between December 2018 and September 2019 within the city of Dar es Salaam, all accused persons acquired the 110,000 US dollars from Mahsson, while knowing that the said money was proceeds of predicate offence of obtaining money by false pretences.