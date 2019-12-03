Tanzania: East African Member States Embrace E-Procurement

3 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Edward Qorro in Arusha

EAST African Community (EAC) partner states are fast embracing online government procurement systems in a bid to increase efficiency and promote transparency.

As it stands, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi have already started adopting the new eprocurement system which is designed to empower public bodies to better manage public procurement.

Speaking here at the weekend, Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Leonard Kapongo, said East African countries were increasingly adopting the new timeeffective system, which reduces unnecessary bureaucracies that marred public procurement processes.

"Lack of transparency breeds corruption, unfairness, and lack of competition and ultimately the government does not achieve value for money as a result of paying more for a service that could be delivered at a cheaper price," observed Engineer Kapongo while addressing participants in the 12th East African Public Procurement Forum.

The PPRA chief emphasized that no public institutions and agencies in East Africa should be left behind in the new initiative which also aims to introduce increased efficiency, confidence in the procurement system and value for money.

"Our partner states are fast adopting the new system to increase efficiency and transparency," he revealed.

According to Eng Kapongo, the new system will promote efficiency, transparency and minimize potential collusion among bidders in public procurement as the web-based system supports full public procurement lifecycle by replacing the current manual process of procurement used within public institutions such as ministries, departments, agencies and local governments.

In Tanzania, at least 426 out of 500 public institutions and agencies have already embraced the Tanzania National e-Procurement System (TANeps) a new secure, interactive, dynamic environment for carrying out procurement of all categories, complexity or value.

The country's procurement regulator has already registered 13,000 tenders worth 11.7tn/- with the December 31 fast approaching.

The new directive by the government requires public institutions and agencies to implement the new system as it promotes transparency and reduces bureaucracy in procurement processes.

In 2018, Rwanda became the first African country with an electronic procurement system.

After passing a new procurement law in 2007, and later establishing the Rwanda Public Procurement Authority, the East African nation began looking at relevant experiences on how to modernise its procurement system.

Meanwhile, Rwanda has been earmarked to host the 13th East African Public Procurement Forum to be held in Kigali.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Governance
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Aisha Buhari Wants Nigeria to Regulate Social Media Like China
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.