Zimbabwe: Free-Scoring Mutizwa Puts Team First Ahead of Personal Glory

Zimbabwe international, Knox Mutizwa may be among the leading goal scorers in the South African football premiership but challenging for the Golden Boot is not in his immediate thoughts as he insists on putting his club, Golden Arrows ahead of personal glory.

The former Highlanders star has been impressive this season, and this weekend moved to the top of the scoring charts in South Africa after scoring in Golden Arrows' 2-1 defeat to Black Leopards.

Mutizwa's goal, albeit in a losing cause, took his season tally to eight goals from 14 matches leaving him in a tie for top spot on the scoring charts with Highlands Park's Peter Shalulile.

Cape Town City's Kermit Erasmus and Amazulu's Bongi Ntuli are one goal adrift as they are both tied on seven goals.

Mutizwa however insists winning individual accolades is not his priority at all as he wants to help his club challenge for top honours.

"At Golden Arrows, we don't want to win individual trophies, we want to win everything as a team," he said.

The Warriors striker, who arrived in South Africa to join Bidvest Wits from Highlanders in 2016, said he does not derive satisfaction from focusing on his personal achievements while his teammates are not.

Golden Arrows are currently in fourth position on the South African Premiership log and were recently knocked out of the Telkom Knockout Cup competition in the semi-finals by Mamelodi Sundowns.

"I see no importance in being happy alone while your teammates are not.So I prefer collective accolades," maintained the striker.

The 26-year-old goal scorer may be the main man when it comes to scoring at the Durban club, but when it comes to the Zimbabwe Warriors, he has been playing second fiddle to the likes of Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona.

The Arrows forward aspires to be as the top striker for The Warriors as he already is his South African paymasters.

"In soccer, you must be patient. I am working very hard to reach a level where I'll be the first-choice striker for Zim as well, it's something that requires a lot of hard work," Mutizwa said.

"I believe that one day, I'll be Zimbabwe's top man as far as leading the attack and scoring goals is concerned."