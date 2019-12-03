South Africa: Land Claims Bedevil Kruger Park's Best-Kept Secret

analysis

Mpumalanga's Manyeleti Game Reserve is one of the great ironies of the SA tourism industry. Reserved for black people during apartheid, it's now a premium wildlife location, part of the Greater Kruger Park. Four private concessions operate in 'the Manyeleti', but with a disputed land claim award and big-city lawyers involved, the elephants are trampling the grass and residents are a little nervous...

"My involvement with Manyeleti goes back to the old Gazankulu homeland. And the first concession agreement was signed by the chief minister himself."

Lood Schulz is the owner of an upmarket safari camp, on the very same concession referred to above in the Manyeleti Game Reserve. It is part of the unfenced Greater Kruger National Park.

It is a tented camp, with a rustic feel and an excellent reputation. The reserve, which borders the better-known Timbavati Game Reserve, is part of the patchwork of game reserves of which the Kruger today is comprised.

Schulz tells a story of deep, historical involvement with the rural communities in the area.

"Soon after I settled in Manyeleti I...