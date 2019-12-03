South Africa: Land Claims Bedevil Kruger Park's Best-Kept Secret

3 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Angus Begg

Mpumalanga's Manyeleti Game Reserve is one of the great ironies of the SA tourism industry. Reserved for black people during apartheid, it's now a premium wildlife location, part of the Greater Kruger Park. Four private concessions operate in 'the Manyeleti', but with a disputed land claim award and big-city lawyers involved, the elephants are trampling the grass and residents are a little nervous...

"My involvement with Manyeleti goes back to the old Gazankulu homeland. And the first concession agreement was signed by the chief minister himself."

Lood Schulz is the owner of an upmarket safari camp, on the very same concession referred to above in the Manyeleti Game Reserve. It is part of the unfenced Greater Kruger National Park.

It is a tented camp, with a rustic feel and an excellent reputation. The reserve, which borders the better-known Timbavati Game Reserve, is part of the patchwork of game reserves of which the Kruger today is comprised.

Schulz tells a story of deep, historical involvement with the rural communities in the area.

"Soon after I settled in Manyeleti I...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Environment
Land and Rural Issues
Southern Africa
Human Rights
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Aisha Buhari Wants Nigeria to Regulate Social Media Like China
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.