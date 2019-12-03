Zimbabwe: Hospitality Group Honoured

Hospitality group Africa Albida Tourism (AAT) has been honoured for its exceptional conservation work in the tourism industry in Zimbabwe.

After one of its facilities, Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, was recently named the 5th top resort hotel in Africa by United States magazine Travel + Leisure about five months ago, AAT was recently voted the best environmentally friendly hospitality group at the 2019 Circular & Plastics Innovation Award.

This follows the company's initiative to eliminate single-use plastic across its operations.

The group's marketing manager, Mrs Nommy Vuma, has been named among the top 10 corporate social responsibility managers in the country.

The awards were presented at the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Network Zimbabwe Responsible Business awards event in Harare.

They are based on the contribution made by individuals and organisations in the private and public sectors towards community development.

AAT chief executive Mr Ross Kennedy said the hospitality group targeted to be free of single-use plastic by 2021.

"Being recognised for doing good things very well, especially when they make such a positive impact on community, conservation and indeed society, is extremely rewarding and satisfying." he said.

"We are also so proud to see our individual team members and colleagues at Africa Albida Tourism being recognised for their contribution, energy and dedication."

Mr Kennedy said the hospitality group replaced single-use plastic bottles with re-useable glass water bottles as it adopted zero tolerance of single-use plastic.AAT launched Victoria Falls Recycling last year to recycle plastics, paper, beverage cans and glass in partnership with Greenline Africa.

"Enormous respect and admiration must go to Andy Conn, Charlene Hewat and her team for their relentless endeavours to recycle and create opportunity and income for community members," Mr Kennedy said in relation to the recycling initiative.