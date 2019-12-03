Kenya: Tusker Edge Bandari to Move Second

1 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Humphrey Mieno's second half strike was enough to hand Tusker a 1-0 win over Bandari in a scrappy Kenyan Premier League match at the soggy Ruaraka grounds on Sunday.

Tusker could have taken the lead in the 13th minute but Timothy Otieno, who is the league's current top scorer with seven goals, placed his left-footed shot wide. Bandari midfielder William Wadri caught Tusker defenders napping with a clever run but also shot wide.

Luke Namanda found Mike Madoya with a good cross from the right flank but the latter took a feeble shot was easily picked by Bandari custodian Michael Wanyika in the 20th minute. Two minutes later, Mieno sent a pile driver from the edge of the box that went inches wide.

In the 55th minute, Bandari introduced Darius Msagha for Benjamin Mosha but it is the Brewers who took the lead a minute later through Mieno who capitalised on a goalmouth melee to send in a volley past Wanyika.

Tusker coach Robert Matano rested Mike Madoya and introduced Jackson Macharia at the hour's mark while the dockers brought in Shaban Kenga for the jaded Hassan Mwinyi. Eric Ambunya came in for the brewers replacing the injured Hillary Wandera.

With 11 minutes left, Bandari brought in former Nairobi Stima forward Patrick Mugendi for the ineffective Cliff Kasuti. Darius Msagha's shot from outside the box went inches wide in the 81st minute as the Dockers pressed for an equalizer. Matano introduced Sydney Ochieng for David Majak as Tusker held on to pick the maximum points and move second in the standings.

