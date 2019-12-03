Kenya Win Africa Swimming Tourney

1 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Team Kenya are the Confederation of Africa Swimming (Cana) Zone III Championships winners.

Kenya collected 2, 447 points to win the championships that ended on Saturday evening and attracted nine countries at the Kasarani Aquatic Stadium.

Uganda Swim Team settled second with 2,392 points with Tanzanites from Tanzania coming in third with 2,044 points followed by guest participants South Africa and Zambia with 1,540 and 1,386 points respectively.

Burundi amassed 866 for sixth place with Sudan coming in seventh on 812 followed by Djibouti and Malawi on 105 and 88 points respectively.

Team Kenya won the women's competition with 1,180 points, beating Tanzanites and Uganda to second and third places with 1,083 and 851 points in that order.

However, it's Uganda who reigned supreme in men's contest, winning with 1.421 points, beating Team Kenya to second place with 1,143 as Tanzanites settled third with 865 points.

Ivan Hart is the only Kenyan who managed to win an individual category where he amassed 150 points to claim men's 13-14 category, beating Settumba Paulsen from Uganda and Zambia's Liam Rumbali with 134 and 126 points respectively. The three-day event had eight categories.

After winning two events- Boys' 14 and under 200m butterfly and individual medley in the morning, Hart followed it up with wins in Boys'14 and under 800m, 400m and 200m freestyle.

Hart would guide Joshua Masaka, Sabbah Leunoto and Johari Masinde to victory in boys' 14 and under 200m freestyle relay 1:56.48, beating Uganda and Tanzania in 1:56.64 and 2:01.08 respectively.

Kenya's team of Jabali Chemirmir, Kirunda Kunyiha, Stanley Ndegwa and Tabuka Bifowli won Boys 15 and Over 200m freestyle relay in 1:44:37 beating Sudan and Zambia in 1:45:89 and 1:46.29 respectively.

Hosts' team of Imara Bella Thorpe, Kenda Maye, Nasimiyu Khatundi and Juhaina Islam Ali won girls 15 and over 200m freestyle in 2:0.02. They beat South Africa and Tanzania, who returned 2:01.50 and 2:04.33 respectively.

Meanwhile, Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) president Patrick Muyah was elected one of the committee members during the Confederation of Africa Swimming (Cana) Zone III Bureau elections on Saturday at Kasarani.

Elected officials:

President: Don Rukare (Uganda);

Vice President: Cassien Basogomba (Burundi);

Treasurer: Imani Alimanya (Tanzania);

Secretary: Ufitimana Samuel (Rwanda);

Members: Thauriya Thurya (Tanzania), Ali Adabo (Djibouti), Moses Muwasi (Uganda), Patrick Muyah (Kenya) and Murtada Khalid (Sudan).

