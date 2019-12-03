Nigeria: Ganduje Transmits Fresh Bill On Creation of Four New Emirates

3 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Kano — Following the nullification of the four new emirates created by the Kano State government by the state High Court recently, the state Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, has transmitted a new bill to the House of Assembly.

In a statement issued yesterday, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Muhammad Garba, said the bill endorsed the establishment of Rano, Gaya, Bichi and Karaye emirates.

He said the State Executive Council had forwarded the bill to the assembly for "necessary action".

A High Court in the state had earlier sacked the four new emirs appointed by Ganduje.

They are Aminu Ado Bayero (Bichi), Ibrahim Gaya (Gaya), Tafida Ila (Rano), and Ibrahim Abukakar (Karaye).

The presiding judge of the court, Usman Na'Abba, held that the creation of four new emirates did not follow due process. He said the state assembly violated the provision of section 101 of the 1999 Constitution while creating the emirates.

But Garba said the bill was amended in public interest following the court judgment.

He added that the emirates pre-dated Kano in ancient times, while the effort to revive them during the second republic was short-lived.

He said the council had discussed the "age-long clamour" for the establishment of additional emirates in the state with a view to bringing more development to the people of the new emirates.

Garba said the exercise was also informed by the need to bring the traditional institution closer to the people in addition to facilitating speedy socio-economic development and security in the state.

The council called on the state assembly to expedite action on the passage of the bill.

Garba had earlier said Ganduje's administration would continue treating those sacked as first class monarchs.

The creation of the emirates was believed to have been targeted at the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, for allegedly opposing the re-election of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

