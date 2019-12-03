Zimbabwe: Npf MP Matambanadzo in China for Treatment

3 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

KWEKWE Central Member of Parliament Mr Masango "Blackman" Matambanadzo has been flown to China on a medical emergency due to suspected food poisoning.

A popular figure in Kwekwe, Mr Matambanadzo is the only MP to have won national elections on the National Patriotic Front (NPF) ticket after he beat both the opposition MDC-T and the ruling Zanu-PF party candidates in the 2018 harmonised elections.

There has been speculation of late within and around Kwekwe over the whereabouts of "Blackman" (the name he earned due to his extremely dark complexion).

Mr Matambanadzo is a former artisanal miner and self-trained street photographer, and is often seen on the streets meeting and chatting with his former peers in those trades.

The Herald news crew yesterday visited Mr Matambanadzo's house in Amaveni and later his constituency office in the same suburb to inquire on his whereabouts.

"The MP is not here, he is out of the country where he is seeking treatment, you can get more details from his secretary at the constituency offices," said a relative at the legislator's Amaveni house, who declined to be named.

Mr Matambanadzo's secretary Ms Angela Nyathi confirmed her boss flew to China to seek medication attention following suspected food poisoning.

"He has not been well of late following what doctors suspected to be food poisoning," she said.

"The condition deteriorated recently and he flew to China to seek specialist attention."

Ms Nyathi said Mr Matambanadzo was still admitted at a hospital in China, but was in a stable condition.

"He is still in hospital, but we continue to pray for his recovery," she said.

"We know the people in his constituency are very worried and their prayers everyday are very important, he is a man of the people and everyone is wishing him a quick recovery."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Aisha Buhari Wants Nigeria to Regulate Social Media Like China
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.