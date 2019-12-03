Sudan: Delegation of People's Movement Led By Yasser Arman Arrives in Khartoum

2 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A delegation of the People's Liberation Movement - North Sector, co-headed by the movement's deputy chairman, Yasser Arman and its secretary general, Khamis Jalab, Monday arrived in Khartoum in support to the efforts of the Revolutionary Front and to assure its desire for durable, inclusive and just peace.

A press release issued by the movement's spokesman, Bard-Eddin Musa, explained that the political delegation of the movement will meet with leaders of the Sovereignty Council, the Council of Ministers and the civil society and will boost the evolutionary Front's efforts for achieving peace.

Before his arrival in Khartoum, Yasser Arman announced that their visit is aimed to assure the movement's support to the transitional process in Khartoum and its commitment to achieve a sustainable peace that addresses the root causes of the Sudanese crisis.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Aisha Buhari Wants Nigeria to Regulate Social Media Like China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.