Sudan: Delegation of People's Movement Led By Yasser Arman Arrives in Khartoum

Khartoum — A delegation of the People's Liberation Movement - North Sector, co-headed by the movement's deputy chairman, Yasser Arman and its secretary general, Khamis Jalab, Monday arrived in Khartoum in support to the efforts of the Revolutionary Front and to assure its desire for durable, inclusive and just peace.

A press release issued by the movement's spokesman, Bard-Eddin Musa, explained that the political delegation of the movement will meet with leaders of the Sovereignty Council, the Council of Ministers and the civil society and will boost the evolutionary Front's efforts for achieving peace.

Before his arrival in Khartoum, Yasser Arman announced that their visit is aimed to assure the movement's support to the transitional process in Khartoum and its commitment to achieve a sustainable peace that addresses the root causes of the Sudanese crisis.