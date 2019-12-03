East Africa: Mouen Congratulates for Naming Sudan As Chairmanship of IGAD

2 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Head of Higher Coordinating Council for Dinka Abyei Affairs, Shoul Mouen has expressed his congratulation for naming Sudan as IGAD chairmanship.

He said Sudan deserved the position for the efforts it has exerted to become a respectable member at regional and international forums after December glorious revolution.

Mouen said in statement to SUNA that Sudan now can contribute in the leadership of the world through the successful revolution achievements and it's slogan of freedom justice and peace.

He reminded that this stage requires a political experience to achieve brighter future for African continent.

Mouen cited Sudan contribution in liberty of many African issues and foundation of Organization of African Unity (OAU) besides establishing a model for freedom of African states from colonialism.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Aisha Buhari Wants Nigeria to Regulate Social Media Like China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.