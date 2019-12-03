East Africa: Mouen Congratulates for Naming Sudan As Chairmanship of IGAD

Head of Higher Coordinating Council for Dinka Abyei Affairs, Shoul Mouen has expressed his congratulation for naming Sudan as IGAD chairmanship.

He said Sudan deserved the position for the efforts it has exerted to become a respectable member at regional and international forums after December glorious revolution.

Mouen said in statement to SUNA that Sudan now can contribute in the leadership of the world through the successful revolution achievements and it's slogan of freedom justice and peace.

He reminded that this stage requires a political experience to achieve brighter future for African continent.

Mouen cited Sudan contribution in liberty of many African issues and foundation of Organization of African Unity (OAU) besides establishing a model for freedom of African states from colonialism.